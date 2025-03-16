PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $255.87 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.75 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.45, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

