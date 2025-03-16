PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,912 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.