PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 387 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,792,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,661,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after buying an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $48,202,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 747,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after buying an additional 113,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.