PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,554 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
