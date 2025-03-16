PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 858 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 645.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,371,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.0 %

ANF opened at $79.71 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

