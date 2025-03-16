PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 578.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Southern Copper Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $84.33 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

