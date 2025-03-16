PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Matson by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

MATX opened at $129.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

