PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.44 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.05 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

View Our Latest Report on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.