PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in UDR by 8,460.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.10, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

