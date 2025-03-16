PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $262,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Western Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 277,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 67.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Western Digital by 796.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

