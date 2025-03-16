PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 186.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 338,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 95,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

CZNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

