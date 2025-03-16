PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.87 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.