PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KBWD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

