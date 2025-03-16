PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,514,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $353.64 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $347.11 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.28 and its 200-day moving average is $466.69.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

