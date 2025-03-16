PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Duolingo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,251.04. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

