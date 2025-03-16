PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

