PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PTC by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $203.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

