PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 199.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

