PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

