PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $25,085,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,181,000 after purchasing an additional 127,640 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,699,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after acquiring an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.4 %

IBKR stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.