PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Toro stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

