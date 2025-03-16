PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstService alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 63,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,996 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.12. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $197.84.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.