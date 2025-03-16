PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

