PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 259,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 472,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.