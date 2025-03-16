PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $811.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECPG. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encore Capital Group

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.