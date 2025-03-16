PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $5,901,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Infosys by 1,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,656 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 52,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

