PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 871,596 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 587,405 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000.

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

