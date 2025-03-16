PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $21,941,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.81 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.96 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

About AptarGroup



AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

