PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 18,954 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

