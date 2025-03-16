PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,751 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

