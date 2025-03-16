PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $226.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

