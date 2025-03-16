PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,464 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

