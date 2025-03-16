PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 101 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $389.29 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.70.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

