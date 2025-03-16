PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Insider Activity

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,203.84. This represents a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.56 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

