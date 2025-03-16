PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

NYSE TRI opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

