PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

NYSE WEX opened at $154.47 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.03 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

