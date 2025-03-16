PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,869 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $339.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.20.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

