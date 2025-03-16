PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,776 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 29.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 94.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

