PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,231 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MasterBrand worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 11.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,926,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,329,000 after purchasing an additional 518,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 135,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 58.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,425,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 528,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBC

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.77. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.