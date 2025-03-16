PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,330,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

BURL opened at $228.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.00 and its 200 day moving average is $268.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

