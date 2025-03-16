PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 38,324 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,620,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

