PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

