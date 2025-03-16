Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Principal Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

