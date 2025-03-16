Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $213.20 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.17 and its 200-day moving average is $323.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

