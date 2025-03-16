Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
