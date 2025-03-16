Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $9.82 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 252,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,681,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $255.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.00 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

