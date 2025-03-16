Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $8.10 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 95,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 926,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,367,000 after buying an additional 218,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,363,000 after buying an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $19,813,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IFF opened at $79.76 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

