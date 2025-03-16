Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 49.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,593,634. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,391 shares of company stock worth $50,053,371. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.41 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

