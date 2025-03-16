Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $181.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

