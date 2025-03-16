Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 610,578 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 610,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 23.04% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMAY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $316,000.

GMAY opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

